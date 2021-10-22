The trailer of the Tamil movie Jai Bhim reveals Suriya as a crusading lawyer. Tha Se Gnanavel’s film will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 2.

The movie is based on an actual incident that took place in Tamil Nadu in the 1990s. Suriya’s lawyer Chandru fights on behalf of Senggeni, a tribal woman whose husband Rajakannu goes missing from police custody.

The cast includes Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose. The movie has been produced by Suriya and his wife, the actor Jyotika, under their banner 2D Entertainment.

“When this story was narrated to me, it tugged at my heart strings,” Suriya said in a press statement. “The narrative of Jai Bhim represents extraordinary strength and, most importantly, the value of human rights.”

Director Tha Se Gnanavel added, “With Jai Bhim, it is my heartfelt wish to reach out to audiences and have them know how the sheer grit and determination of just one man can turn into a movement and how each small step can turn into a big leap.”

Suriya’s most recent film Soorarai Pootru, directed by Sudha Kongara, was premiered on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020. He also appeared in an episode in the anthology Navarasa on Netflix in August.