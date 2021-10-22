The latest film by Prashant Nair, the director of Delhi in a Day and Umrika, will be premiered on SonyLIV on November 5. Tryst with Destiny comprises four stories that explore “characters from widely different backgrounds” who “struggle for control of their destinies”, Nair had told Scroll.in in an interview in 2020.

The film’s cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Vineet Kumar Singh, Palomi Ghosh, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi, Amit Sial, Ishwak Singh, Lilette Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Geetanjali Thapa and Suhasini Maniratnam.

Originally conceived as a triptych, Tryst with Destiny was launched at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City in 2020. Nair won a best screenplay award at the festival.

Play Tryst with Destiny (2020).

Also read:

Prashant Nair interview: ‘A society is most defined by how it treats its least fortunate’