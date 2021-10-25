Salman Khan makes a comeback to the big screen with Antim: The Final Truth. The action drama is the second home production to star Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who made his debut with Loveyatri in 2018.

Antim is an official remake of Pravin Tarde’s Mulshi Pattern (2018). The Marathi drama explores the hard conditions faced by farmers that pushes some of them towards crime. The Hindi version has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Apart from Khan and Sharma, the Hindi remake stars Pragya Jaiswal, Mahima Makwana and Sayaji Shinde. Varun Dhawan makes a special appearance in the song Vignaharta. The release date is November 26.