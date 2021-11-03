The trailer of Srinath Rajendran’s long-awaited crime drama Kurup is finally out. The Malayalam movie stars Dulquer Salmaan as Sukumara Kurup, a fugitive who hasn’t been seen since 1984.

Kurup will be released in cinemas on November 12 in Malayalam as well as in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. The cast includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Bharath Srinivasan.

Sukumara Kurup, regarded as one of Kerala’s most wanted criminals, was accused of killing a man and assuming his identity to claim insurance. Kurup, whose year of birth is given as 1946, disappeared after being named in the crime. His story has previously inspired the Malayalam films NH 47 (1984) and Pinneyum (2016).