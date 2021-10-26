The British mini-series Unforgiven has been remade into a Hollywood production. The trailer of The Unforgivable reveals Sandra Bullock in the lead role as a convict who upon her release begins a search for her sister.

The official synopsis: “Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.”

Nora Fingscheidt, director of the acclaimed German film System Crasher, has helmed the remake. The cast include Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Viola Davis, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi and Rob Morgan. After a limited release in theatres in the United States on November 24, the movie will be released globally on Netflix on December 10.