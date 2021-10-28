The first trailer of Minnal Murali is out. Basil Joseph’s Malayalam movie stars Tovino Thomas plays a superhero. The film will be streamed on Netflix on December 24.

Joseph has previously collaborated with Thomas in Godha (2017). The new collaboration was meant to be released in theatres in 2020, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Minnal Murali also stars Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Mammukoya, Femina George and Harisree Ashokan. The screenplay is by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew and the music is by Shaan Rahman and Sushin Shyam.