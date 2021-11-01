Movie trailers ‘RRR’ teaser: SS Rajamouli’s period action drama will be out on January 7 The cast includes Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Ram Charan in RRR (2022) | DVV Entertainment Play RRR (2022). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. RRR teaser SS Rajamouli Jr NTR Ram Charan Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio