Jane Campion’s first film in 12 years stars Benedict Cumberbatch as an oppressive rancher. The Western is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. After a limited theatrical release on November 17, the period drama will be streamed on Netflix on December 1.

Real-life couple Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst play the brother and sister-in-law of Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch). The cast includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Genevieve Lemon, Keith Carradine and Frances Conroy.

The Power of the Dog won Campion the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September. The music is by Radiohead member Jonny Greenwood.