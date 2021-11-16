The trailer of Vishal Furia’s Chhorii, the Hindi version of his Marathi horror film Lapachhapi, was released today. Chhorii stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targetted by evil spirits.

The Marathi film, released in 2017, starred Pooja Sawant and Vikram Gaikwad as a couple who take refuge with a rural family. The Hindi remake stars Saurabh Goyal, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Pallavi Ajay and Yaaneea Bharadwaj.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, T-Series and Crypt Tv, which is backed by the American horror specialist Blumhouse Productions, the movie will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from November 26.

Play Chhorii (2021).

