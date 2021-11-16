The trailer of season two of the SonyLIV web Your Honor (2020) is out. Directed by E Niwas, the remake of the Israeli show Kvodo stars Jimmy Sheirgill as a judge who bends the law to save his son (Pulkit Makol) from a manslaughter rap.

The victim is the son of gangster Satbir (Mahaveer Bhullar). Satbir returns in the second season, as does Kunj Anand as Satbir’s younger son. The returning cast members include Mita Vashisht, Varun Badola, Parul Gulati, Suhasini Mulay and Richa Pallod. Among the new additions are Mahie Gill and Gulshan Grover and Syed Zeishan Qadri.

The trailer indicates that judge Bishan will pay dearly for his actions. The new series will be streamed in two batches on SonyLIV. The first five episodes will be released on November 19.