Aanand L Rai’s first film since Zero (2018) is a comedy starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Khan plays a woman who is married to Dhanush’s character but appears to yearn for Akshay Kumar’s impresario, suggests the trailer that was released today.

The film has been written by Himanshu Sharma and scored by AR Rahman. Dhanush had previously starred in Rai’s sleeper hit Raanjhaana in 2013. The movie will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

Rai said in a press note, “I strongly believe that you don’t find love, it finds you. The only thing you should learn is to be a little patient. Atrangi Re is all about love , patience and madness.”