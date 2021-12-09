The full trailer of SS Rajamouli’s RRR that was released today reveals NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan as revolutionaries fighting the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad. Rajamouli’s period drama also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani.

RRR has been written by Rajamouli and his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. The music is by MM Keeravani, the cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar and the production design by Sabu Cyril. The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil Malayalam and Kannada on January 7.