Movie trailers Watch: Nani in a double role in reincarnation film 'Shyam Singha Roy' Rahul Sankrithyan's Telugu film also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and Rahul Ravindran. Out on December 24.