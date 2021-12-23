The teaser trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness expands on the post-credits sequence in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), last seen in the origins story in 2016, returns to face Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), his former associate who is on a mission to destroy sorcerers.

After the exit of Scott Derrickson, who helmed Doctor Strange, the directorial reins passed on to Sam Raimi. The cast includes Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Stranger’s former lover Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Xochitl Gomez as superhero America Chavez. The movie will be released on May 6, 2022.