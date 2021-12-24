Movie trailers ‘Malayankunju’ trailer: Fahadh Faasil leads Malayalam survival thriller Written by Mahesh Narayanan, directed by Sajimon Prabhakar and scored by AR Rahman. The cast includes Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans. Scroll Staff Dec 24, 2021 · 07:36 pm Fahadh Faasil in Malayankunju (2022) | Fahadh Faasil and Friends Play Malayankunju (2022). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Malayankunju Fahadh Faasil Sajimon Prabhakar Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio