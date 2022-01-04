The trailer of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein reveals its themes of obsessive love and crime. The Netflix series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar and Hetal Gada.

The show has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta, whose credits include Balika Vadhu and Apharan. Sengupta has also written the screenplay along with Anahata Menon and Varun Badola.

According to a press release, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is set in the fictional town of Onkara. The official synopsis: “A romantic simpleton, Vikrant, becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva’s ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.”

The series will be premiered on Netflix on January 14.