Movie trailers '1945' trailer: Rana Daggubati and Regina Cassandra in patriotic romance Sathyasivaa's Tamil-Telugu film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The cast includes Sathyaraj, Nazar and Kali Venkat. Out in cinemas on January 7. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago