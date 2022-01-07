American director and film historian Peter Bogdanovich died from natural causes on Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 82. His most well-known films include The Last Picture Show (1971), What’s Up, Doc? (1972) and Paper Moon (1973).

Born on July 30, 1939, Bogdanovich was equally reputed as a film historian and chronicler of classic Hollywood cinema. Before he turned director, he was a critic with Esquire magazine and a programmer at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. He championed directors of the Golden Age of Hollywood, including Howard Hawks, John Ford and Orson Welles. Bogdanovich’s friendship with Welles resulted in the book This is Orson Welles in 1992.

Play Peter Bogdanovich on Orson Welles.

Bogdanovich’s writings In Esquire landed him his first job as assistant director to the Hollywood legend Roger Corman. The Last Picture Show (1971), Bogdanovich’s breakthrough, was a coming-of-age movie starring Jeff Bridges, Ellyn Burstyn, Timothy Bottoms and Cybill Shepherd.

What’s Up, Doc? (1972), which was in the vein of the classic screwball comedy, was as highly praised as The Last Picture Show. In 1973, the filmmaker cast Ryan O’Neal and his nine-year-old daughter Tatum for the celebrated Depression-era comedy Paper Moon.

Play The Last Picture Show (1971).

While his later films, including At Long Last Love (1975) and They All Laughed (1981), were less successful, Bogdanovich continued to write prolifically on American cinema. He lectured widely and provided valuable commentaries for DVDs.

He was also an actor, with parts in the television shows The Sopranos and Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2 (he played a DJ).

Bogdanovich’s publications include Pieces of Time, a collection of his essays in Esquire, a book about directors titled Who the Devil Made It: Conversations With… and Who the Hell’s in It: Conversations With Legendary Actors. Among his documentaries was Directed by John Ford. His final feature was She’s Funny That Way (2014), starring Jennifer Aniston, Imogen Poots and Owen Wilson.

Play She’s Funny That Way (2014).

Several filmmakers, critics and institutions paid tribute to Bogdanovich’s cinephilia and contributions to the recording of film history.

With the death of Peter Bogdanovich, one of the last remaining links to classic Hollywood is also gone. — Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz) January 6, 2022

#PeterBogdanovich was an iconic film maker, cinephile, film historian and, in my experience, a generous mentor to aspiring film makers. So much respect for him and his work.



PS: check out Paper Moon. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 6, 2022

Peter Bogdanovich passed away. He was a dear friend and a champion of Cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human. He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation. pic.twitter.com/hL08ORCilN — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 6, 2022

Peter gave me my first job and became my mentor. We made 10 pictures together and soon to start our 11th. His passion for movies was infectious. He loved making them, talking about them, writing about them. A dear friend, incredibly kind, generous, and a brilliant filmmaker. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIZTRpvAmZ — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) January 6, 2022

Peter Bogdanovich's extensive history with @MoMAFilm included ground-breaking pioneering series devoted to Orson Welles (1961), Howard Hawks (1962) and Alfred Hitchcock (1963), long before they were part of an official canon. A great critic, a fine filmmaker, he will be missed. pic.twitter.com/0vlbwdribK — Dave Kehr (@dave_kehr) January 6, 2022