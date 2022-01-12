Kill Bill star Uma Thurman the upcoming Apple TV+ series Suspicion, a remake of the Israeli show False Flag. The thriller will be premiered through two episodes on February 4, followed by six episodes every Friday.

The official synopsis: “When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?”

Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle) serves as showrunner and executive producer. The cast includes Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel Coulby.