French actor Gaspard Ulliel died on Wednesday after a skiing accident, his family told the news agency AFP. Ulliel was 37.

The actor suffered a brain injury on January 18 after colliding with another skier in the Savoie region in France, the report added. He died the following day.

Ulleil’s most recent project was the Marvel web series Moon Knight, in which he played Midnight Man. He appeared in films in French and English, including A Very Long Engagement, the biopic Saint Laurent, It’s Only the End of The World, La Princesse de Montpensier and Hannibal Rising.

Ulliel is survived by his partner, Gaelle Pietri, and their six-year-old son.

