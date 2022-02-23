Nagraj Manjule makes his Hindi language debut with a movie led by Amitabh Bachchan. in Jhund, the veteran plays a football coach who takes charge of a rag-tag bunch of slum dwellers.

Jhund will be released in cinemas on March 4. The movie has been inspired by Vijay Barse, founder of Slum Soccer in Nagpur, which works with economically disadvantaged youngsters,

Jhund has been produced by T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Manjule’s company Aatpat. The cast includes Kishore Kadam, Rinku Rajguru and Aakash Thosar.

The screenplay is by Manjule and the music by Ajay-Atul. The film has been shot by Sudhakar Yakkanti Reddy, who lensed Manjule’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat and directed Naal for Manjule’s production house.

Manjule most recently directed an episode in the Amazon Prime Video anthology series Unpaused: Naya Safar. Bachchan’s recent credits include the films Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.

