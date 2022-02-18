Movie trailers ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer: Akshay Kumar leads remake of Tamil movie ‘Jigarthanda’ Farhad Samji’s action comedy also stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. Out in cinemas on March 18. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey (2022) | Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Play Bachchhan Paandey (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar Arshad Warsi Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio