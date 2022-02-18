Movie trailers ‘Elvis’ trailer: Elvis Presley movie stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Baz Luhrmann’s biopic revisits the relationship between the singer and his manager Tom Parker. The film will be released on June 24. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago Austin Butler in Elvis (2022) | Warner Bros Play Elvis (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elvis trailer Austin Butler Tom Hanks Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio