The trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen reveals Rishi Kapoor’s final screen appearance. The celebrated Hindi film actor died in 20202 midway during the shoot, forcing the producers to introduce Paresh Rawal as another iteration of the titular character.

The official synopsis: “BG Sharma is a 58-year-old widower, one of millions of faceless people in this mundane routine called life. One fine day, the company he was working for, lays him off. Thud! Life comes to a standstill. Sharma struggles to cope with this beast called retirement. He keeps finding ways to stay relevant, but only ends up getting in his sons’ ways. Until one day, he comes into contact with a bunch of merry women. They rekindle in Sharma, a passion for cooking and chutzpah in general, that help him find his true calling in life.”

Hitesh Bhatia’s film will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. The cast includes Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.