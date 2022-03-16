Streaming Watch: Kunal Kemmu is back for a third season of investigative drama ‘Abhay’ Ken Ghosh’s Zee5 series will be out on April 8. The cast includes Vijay Raaz, Asha Negi, Rahul Dev, Tanuj Virwani, Divya Agarwal, Nidhi Singh and Vidya Malvade. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Kunal Kemmu in Abhay season 3 (2022) | Zee5 Play Abhay season 3 (2022).Also read:Kunal Kemmu interview: ‘I know I have a gift, and the audience has always praised me’ We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Abhay season 3 Kunal Kemmu Ken Ghosh