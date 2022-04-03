Movie trailers Watch: The trailer of Vijay’s hostage drama ‘Beast’ is out Tamil director Nelson’s film also stars Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Ankur Vikal and Shine Tom Chacko. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander. In cinemas from April 13. Scroll Staff An hour ago Vijay in Beast (2022) | Sun Pictures Play Beast (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Beast trailer Vijay Nelson Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio