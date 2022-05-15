The trailer of Kamal Haasan’s latest star-studded film was released today. Produced by the Tamil actor and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj (Kaithi, Master), Vikram also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

This is Haasan’s first film since Vishwaroopam 2 in 2018. Delayed by Covid-19 and Haasan’s political ambitions, Vikram is finally scheduled for a June 3 release. The title refers to an older film starring Haasan from 1986.

The trailer suggests a triangular contest between Haasan’s titular character, Fahadh Faasil’s police inspector and Vijay Sethupathi’s gangster. One’s man’s revolution is another man’s terrorism, a character says in the trailer. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander.