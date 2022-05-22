The trailer of Good Newwz director Raj Mehta’s new film Jugjugg Jeeyo was released today. The family comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

The film is set in Patiala. Dhawan and Advani play Kukoo and Nainaa, a couple whose dream marriage has turned sour. Before they can reveal their plans for a divorce, Kukoo’s father (Anil Kapoor) reveals his own desire to break free.

The cast includes Tisca Chopra and Maniesh Paul. The film marks Dhawan’s first release since Coolie No. 1 in 2020. Kiara Advani was most recently in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Jugjugg Jeeyo will be released in theatres on June 24.