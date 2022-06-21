Jitendra Kumar (Kota Factory, Panchayat) plays a magician-turned-footballer in Jaadugar. The Hindi-language film will be streamed on Netflix on July 15.

Directed by Sameer Saxena and written by Biswapati Sarkar, Jaadugar also stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma. The official synopsis: “Set in a football-loving town Neemuch, Jaadugar is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill who must prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him – the girl doesn’t love him back and his team hasn’t won a game in years!”

