Aanand L Rai’s new film after Atrangi Re sees Akshay Kumar as a devoted brother who opts to stay single to take care of his sisters. Kumar stars alongside Bhumi Pednedkar in Raksha Bandhan, which has been written by Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma.

The four sisters are played by Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. The soundtrack has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The Hindi film will be released in theatres on August 11.

This is Kumar’s third release in the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. Kumar had previously worked with Aanand L Rai on Atrangi Re, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar in December 2021. Kumar’s other release in the year is Ram Setu, in which he plays an archaeologist.