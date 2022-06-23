The trailer of HIT – The First Case, Sailesh Kolanu’s remake of the 2020 Telugu film of the same name, was released today. The film stars Rajkummar Rao as a troubled police officer who investigates the disappearances of a young woman and his colleague (played by Sanya Malhotra).

The original film starred Vishwak Sen. The Hindi remake comes even as a sequel to the Telugu production is underway.

The cast for the Hindi film includes Dalip Tahhil, Jatin Goswami, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla and Sanjay Narvekar. The film will be released in theatres on July 15.