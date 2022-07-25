The full-length trailer of Darlings, co-produced by and starring Alia Bhatt, is out. The trailer suggests a black comedy revolving around marriage, suspicion and a possible murder.

The official synopsis: “Darlings is a dark comedy drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.”

Shefali Shah plays the mother. The cast includes Gully Boy alumni Vijay Varma and Vijay Maurya and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew (Moothon, Choked). Jasmeet K Reen makes her directorial debut with Darlings. Reen has also written the film with Parveez Sheikh. Scored by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film will be premiered on Netflix on August 5.

Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her pregnancy, also headlines Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor later in the year. Bhatt makes her international debut with the Gal Gadot-led Heart of Stone.