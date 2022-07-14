Movie trailers ‘Good Luck Jerry’ trailer: Janhvi Kapoor stars in remake of Tamil black comedy ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’ Siddharth Sen’s film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Scroll Staff Jul 14, 2022 · 10:53 pm Janhvi Kapoor in Good Luck Jerry (2022) | Colour Yellow Productions/Lyca Productions/ Mahaveer Jain Play Good Luck Jerry (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Janhvi Kapoor Kolamaavu Kokila Good Luck Jerry