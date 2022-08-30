Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is back in a Hindi film after Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020). Dosanjh plays the lead role in Jogi, set before and during the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi in 1984. The film, co-produced and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur.

The official synopsis: Set in Delhi in 1984, the film unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity.”

Jogi will be premiered on Netflix on September 16.