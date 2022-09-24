Netflix’s global fan event Tudum – the title is inspired by the streaming platform’s signature tune – unveiled its India slate today. Tudum provides glimpses into Netflix’s upcoming films, shows and documentaries across the world. Indian subscribers got peeks into the local films and series that will be released over the next few months,

The line-up includes original concepts and adaptations of foreign shows and books. No release dates are available yet.

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma star in Abhishek Choubey’s comedy series Soup. The official synopsis: “In a quest to get her restaurant, talentless chef Swathi Shetty cooks up a master plan to replace her husband Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and a few amateur villains get involved, too many cooks threaten to spoil the broth.”

Play Soup.

Vasan Bala’s film Monica, O My Darling is described as “a neo-noir about the perfect plan that leads to mayhem: lust, blackmail, betrayal, blood, whodunnit and some robots crushing human skulls”. The cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher.

Play Monica, O My Darling.

Rama Naidu, an official remake of the American TV show Ray Donovan, stars real-life uncle and nephew Daggubati Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati as a father-son pair of celebrity fixers in Mumbai. The series is directed by Karan Anshuman (Inside Edge, Mirzapur) and Suparn Verma.

Play Rama Naidu.

Raj & DK (The Family Man) direct Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in a comic crime thriller.

Play Guns and Gulabs.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s espionage thriller Khufiya sees him team up again with Tabu. She plays an undercover espionage agent caught between love and duty. The cast includes Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi. Bhardwaj’s first film since Pataakha is based on Amar Bhushan’s novel Escape to Nowhere.

Play Khufiya.

Hansal Mehta’s biographical series is based on Mumbai journalist Jigna Vora’s wrongful incarceration in the murder of her peer J Dey. Scoop is adapted from Vora’s memoir Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The series stars Karishma Tanna as Vora. Also in the cast are Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tejasvini Kolhapure and Shikha Talsania.

Play Scoop.

Also read:

Arrested, acquitted: Jigna Vora recounts her trauma after being accused in journalist J Dey’s murder

In Yashowardhan Mishra’s satire Kathal, Sanya Malhotra plays a police officer who investigates the strange case of a politician’s missing jackfruit. The cast includes Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Neha Saraf.

Play Kathal.

Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt’s new movie stars Tripti Dimri, Babil I Khan (Irrfan’s son in his acting debut), Swastika Mukherjee and Amit Sial. The film is about a singer’s complicated relationship with her mother.

Play Qala.

Created and co-directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the series CAT stars Randeep Hooda. The official synopsis: “To save the life of his drug peddler brother, Gurnam is compelled by the cops to become their informant once again, as he did during the Insurgency of the 1990s as CAT, but this time to snitch on the terrifying drug mafia of Punjab, leading him to come face to face with his dark past.”

Play CAT.

The series Class, adapted from the Spanish series Elite, is set in a posh school in New Delhi, which is rattled by the entry of three students from non-privileged backgrounds. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia (John and Jane, Miss Lovely), Class stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga and Chayan Chopra.

Play Class.

Ajay Singh’s heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga stars Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. The official synopsis: “An air hostess and her businessman beau are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong, when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation. as confidence tricksters who get embroiled in a plane hijack.”

Play Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

The scripted documentary series Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale revisits the Tamil movie star’s wedding in June with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The series has been directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon.