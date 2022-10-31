Streaming Watch: ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ follows an undercover agent during the 1965 Indo-Pak War Shivam Nair’s series for ZEE5 stars Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Harsh Chhaya and Barkha Sengupta. Out on November 11. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Zain Khan Durrani in Mukhbir – The Story Of A Spy (2022) | Victor Tango Entertainment/ZEE5 Play Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy Zain Khan Durrani Shivam Nair