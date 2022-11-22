Streaming ‘Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie’ trailer: Tamil crime thriller marks SJ Suryah’s streaming debut The Pushkar-Gayatri production, created by Andrew Louis, will be on Amazon Prime Video from December 2. The cast includes Laila and M Nasser. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago SJ Suryah in Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie (2022) | Wallwatcher Films/Amazon Prime Video Play Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie (2022).Also read:Why we’re going to be seeing much more of web series ‘Suzhal’ creators Pushkar-Gayatri We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie Pushkar-Gayatri Andrew Louis Amazon Prime Video