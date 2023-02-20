Edward Berger’s anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front won Best Picture and Best Picture at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday. Nominated in a staggering 14 categories, the French/German Netflix release won a total of seven awards.
The second-best performer was Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, which picked up four awards. McDonagh’s existential comedy was nominated in 10 categories.
Russia’s ongoing military assault on Ukraine appears to have weighed on the minds of BAFTA voters (many attendees wore blue badges to show their support for Ukraine). Navalny, about the Russian dissident, won in the Documentary category, trumping the Indian entry All That Breathes.
The event in London, hosted by actor Richard E Grant, was graced by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The awards are being streamed in India on Lionsgate Play.
In his opening monologue, the host made a pitch for more work by reading out his supposed resume: “Richard E Grant. Acting age range, 30-to-50, via deepfake. Like all actors here tonight, I can 100% ride a horse. I want you to know my favourite film of the year is whichever one you made.” He added, “I’m trying my best to make sure nobody on my watch gets slapped tonight.”
The time-and-space bending sci-fi drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (who direct as ‘the Daniels’), had 10 nominations but won only a single award for Editing.
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis had nine nominations, including for lead actor Austin Butler. Todd Field’s Tár, starring Cate Blanchett as a high-strung music conductor had five nominatiosn, followed by four each for Charlotte Wells’s Aftersun, Matt Reeves’s The Batman; Sophie Hyde’s Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick and Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.
A mix-up in the Best Supporting Actress category led to presenter and CODA actor Troy Kotsur announcing She Said nominee Carey Mulligan as the winner instead of Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin. Deadline reported that “Condon’s name was on the card, but the sign language interpreter providing voiceover for the audience appeared to mistakenly announce Mulligan before rectifying the error.
Here is the full list of nominations and the winners (in bold).
Best film
Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
Also nominated
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Director
Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
Also nominated:
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
Original screenplay
Won: The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Also nominated:
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Adapted screenplay
Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Also nominated
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Leading actress
Won: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Also nominated
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading actor
Won: Austin Butler, Elvis
Also nominated
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Supporting actress
Won: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Also nominated
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Supporting actor
Won: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Also nominated
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Outstanding British film
Won: The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Also nominated
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Cinematography
Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend
Also nominated
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Won: Aftersun, Charlotte Wells
Also nominated
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
Film not in the English language
Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
Also nominated
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
Documentary
Won: Navalny, Daniel Roher
Also nominated
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Animated film
Won: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Also nominated
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Original score
Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Also nominated
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Casting
Won: Elvis, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
Also nominated
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
Costume design
Won: Elvis, Catherine Martin
Also nominated
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Editing
Won: Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
Also nominated
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Production design
Won: Babylon, Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
Also nominated
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Make-up and hair
Won: Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Also nominated
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
Sound
Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prašil, Markus Stemler
Also nominated
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Special visual effects
Won: Avatar: The Way of Water, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
Also nominated
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
British short film
Won: An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley, Ross White
Also nominated
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
British short animation
Won: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
Also nominated
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting
EE Bafta rising star award (voted by the public)
Won: Emma Mackey
Also nominated
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim