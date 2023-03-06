Following two teasers, the official thriller of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is out. Both remake and a re-imagining of the Tamil hit Kaithi, Bholaa has been directed by Devgn and stars him as in the lead role. The Hindi movie will be released on March 30 in 2D and IMAX 3D.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi (2019) borrowed its basic premise of a police officer teaming up with a convict to defeat a gang from Assault on Precinct 13 (1976). John Carpenter’s cult film in turn drew inspiration from Howard Hawks’s classic Western Rio Bravo (1959).

In Bholaa, Devgn plays a convict who joins forces with a police officer (Tabu) to protect a drug consignment from a gang of criminals. The cast includes Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Sanjay Mishra. Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan have cameo appearances. The music is by K.G.F composer Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is by Aseem Bajaj.