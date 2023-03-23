Movie trailers Watch: Oppression and rebellion in Independence-era drama ‘August 16 1947’ NS Ponkumar’s Tamil drama has been dubbed into Telugu and Hindi. Starring Gautham Karthik, Revathy and Pugazh, the film will be released on April 7. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Gautham Karthik in August 16 1947 (2023) | AR Murugadoss Productions/Purple Bull Entertainment/God Bless Entertainment Play August 16 1947 (2023). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. August 16 1947 trailer NS Ponkumar Gautham Karthik