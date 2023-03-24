The trailer for the upcoming Prime Video series Jubilee reveals an alternate history of the formative years of the Hindi film industry. According to a press note, Jubilee is “set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies” and “unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it”. The 10-episode series will be released in two parts on April 7 and April 14.

The show has been created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane and written by Atul Sabharwal. The cast includes Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor. The music is by Amit Trivedi.

In a press note, Motwane said, “While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era.”

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, added in the press release, “Jubilee is a celebration of the magic of cinema; it is homage to all the artistes and technicians who weave this magic on screen for us. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry.”