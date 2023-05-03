The trailer of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is out. The sequel to the 2021 production continues the journey of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet. Dune: Part Two will be out in cinemas on November 3.

Dune, adapted from the Frank Herbert novel of the same name, is set in the future. Control of a powerful psychotropic substance known as “spice” determines the relationship between rival houses. In the first film, House Atreides, led by Paul’s father Leto (Oscar Isaac), is put in charge of the planet Arrakis, where the spice is mined. The posting is a trap hatched by House Harkonnen (led by Stellan Skarsgard’s Baron) to destroy House Atreides.

Paul’s mother Jessica (Rebecca Fergusson), a member of the Bene Gesserit religious order, has trained Paul in the mystic arts. After Leto is killed, Paul and Jessica flee Arrakis in search of the Fremen, a tribe that lives in the desert and has tamed the giant worms that guard the spice. Paul meets and falls in love with Chani (Zendaya).

The official synopsis of Part Two: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Among the new additions to the cast are Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as the Emperor’s daughter Irulan and Lea Seydoux as a Bene Gesserit.