To mark its fifth anniversary, ZEE5 on Friday announced a slate of at least upcoming 111 films and web series across languages in Mumbai. These include the films Silence 2 (with Manoj Bajpayee), Haddi and Love is Blind (both starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui), Kadak Singh (starring Pankaj Tripathi) and Tarla (the Tarla Dalal biopic starring Huma Qureshi as the renowned chef).

Among the new shows and follow-up seasons in Hindi are The Kashmir Files: Unreported, Duranga S2, Mithya S2, Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd, The Broken News S2, Gyarah Gyarah and Crime Beat. The shows in Bengali include Abar Proloy and Chhotolok. ZEE5’s partners include such Hindi film producers as Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever, Rose Audio Visuals, Applause Entertainment, Sudhir Mishra, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, and Nagraj Manjule.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said in a press release, “ZEE5 clocked 100 bn+ streaming minutes in FY’23… Following the consumer-first philosophy, we are broadening the spectrum of content offerings with a diverse array of genres, formats, languages, and stories.”

Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, added, “As we celebrate ZEE5 @5 and reflect upon why and who we exist for, we realize that today’s youth celebrates life for its variables as opposed to its constants. They seek not to be bracketed with singular identities set in stone, but to be multi-dimensional and ever evolving.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said in the press statement, “We’re working with some brilliant creators who share our vision and passion of broadening the horizons of storytelling.”