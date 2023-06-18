New publicity material about Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies, a full-length trailer for Heart of Stone, whose cast includes Alia Bhatt, and details on upcoming shows were among the highlights of Netflix’s annual fan event Tudum in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Archies comics characters played by the young actors was revealed: Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Dot (Ethel Muggs) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley). The film is set among the Anglo-Indian community in the 1960s in the fictional Riverdale hill town.

The Archies cast at the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo. Courtesy Netflix.

Heart of Stone, Tom Harper’s spy thriller led by Gal Gadot, will be premiered on Netflix on August 11 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Alia Bhatt plays a hacker named Keya Dhawan in the movie. The cast includes Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey), Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready.

The official synopsis: “Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter – a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.”

Play Heart of Stone (2023).

A new clip from the third season of the popular fantasy series The Witcher was released at Tudum. The Witcher is led by Henry Cavill as the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla. Two episodes will be out on June 29, followed by the final three episodes on July 27.

Play The Witcher season 3 (2023).

Netflix also revealed the first looks of the live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The principal cast comprises Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko and Gordon Cormier as Aang. The adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series of the same name will be premiered in 2024.

Gordon Cormier as Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender (2024). Courtesy Netflix.

The teaser reveals included 3 Body Problem, a sci-fi drama series from Alexander Woo and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss. The show is an adaptation of Chinese author Liu Cixin’s trilogy The Three-Body Problem, tracing humanity’s first contact with an alien civilisation. The premiere is set for 2024.

Play 3 Body Problem (2024).

One Piece is a live-action version of Japanese manga of the same name. The eight-episode series, about a young pirate on a treasure hunt, will be released on Netflix on August 31.

Play One Piece (2023).

Justice League director Zack Snyder shared a behind-the-scenes featurette on his upcoming sci-fi fantasy Rebel Moon. The film is set on a colony that is threatened by a despotic force. Sofia Boutella plays Kora, the colony’s protector.

The cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae and Anthony Hopkins. Rebel Moon will be released on December 22.

Play Rebel Moon (2023).

Among the announcements: The Terminator star Linda Hamilton will join the cast of the final fifth season of Stranger Things. Extraction, the franchise directed by Sam Hargrave and led by Chris Hemsworth, will get a third movie. Extraction 2 was recently premiered on Netflix.

Joining Lee Jung-jae in the new Squid Game season will be Kang Ha-Neul, Yim Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

Play Squid Game cast announcement.

A new teaser for Berlin, the Money Heist spin-off starring Pedro Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa, was released during the fan event.

A clip from the third season of Lupin sees Omar Sy’s thief attempt to reunite with his family.

Play Lupin.

FUBAR, led by Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been renewed for a second season. The seventh chapter of the Spanish series Elite, which was remade in Hindi as Class, will be premiered on October 20.

Season four of Emily in Paris could be set in Rome, according to a teaser video by lead actor Lily Collins.