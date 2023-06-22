The trailer of the Vidya Balan-led murder mystery Neeyat was released today. Directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Shakuntala Devi), Neeyat will be out in cinemas on July 7.

The Abundantia Entertainment-Prime Video co-production has been written by Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani. In the film, the murder of billionaire Ashish Kapoor is investigated by Mira Rao.

In a press release, Balan said that Mira “is not your everyday, classic detective”. Balan added, “...not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors.”

The ensemble cast includes Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Amrita Puri, Danesh Razvi, Madhav Deval and Ishika Mehra.

Anu Menon said in a press statement, “It was fun and equally challenging putting the pieces of the puzzle together – the twisty plot, the large ensemble cast, the stunning but difficult locations and a very unpredictable British weather!”