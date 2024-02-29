Netflix India’s upcoming slate for the rest of 2024 and beyond includes a series on the IC 814 plane hijack of 1991, a comedy show by Kapil Sharma, and a docuseries on the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan. The “Next Frontier” line-up that was announced on Thursday includes Nisha Pahuja’s Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger, about a father’s fight for justice after his daughter is gang-raped.

Play To Kill a Tiger.

The streaming giant will release Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous. The biographical documentary has been co-produced by the Punjabi rapper, Guneet Monga and Mozez Singh.

Apart from Neeraj Pandey’s heist thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, the filmmaker has for Netflix the second season of his police procedural series, titled Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

Excel Entertainment’s Dabba Cartel, about a group of housewives involved in a high-stakes crime, stars Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan and Anjali Anand.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava, is set over seven days. The show stars Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swami and Dia Mirza.

The platform released new looks for the stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. According to a synopsis, the pre-Independence era show centres on a succession battle between two courtesans. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah are in the cast.

Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Richa Chadha in Heeramandi. Courtesy Bhansali Productions/Netflix.

Netflix will continue its association with Yash Raj Films after the docuseries The Romantics and the fiction series The Railway Men. The collaboration will yield two direct-to-streamer film releases, one of which is Maharaj, starring Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. Siddharth P Malhotra’s movie about a principled journalist also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari.

Malhotra also directs Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher as a sexagenarian marathon runner. Mardaani director Gopi Puthran directs the series Mandala Murders, in which Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta plays detectives investigating a series of crimes committed by a secret society.

Netflix will stream the cricket-themed docuseries The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan. The show will feature interviews with Saurav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Javed Miandad, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Waqar Younis and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

After doing a comedy special for Netflix, Kapil Sharma will bring The Great Indian Kapil Show to the platform. The show, which is set in an airport and features celebrity guests, will include Sharma’s frequent collaborators Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur.

Play The Great Indian Kapil Show.

In the film Wild Wild Punjab, co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Simarpreet Singh, “a group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend’s breakup by crashing his ex’s wedding and achieve closure”, according to a synopsis. The comedy stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj.

Play Wild Wild Punjab.

The streaming platform will also premiere Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, a biopic of the slain Punjabi singer. Scored by AR Rahman and with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, is a mystery thriller directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s crime novel Club You To Death, stars Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar.

Play Amar Singh Chamkila.

A sequel to the 2021 romantic thriller Hasseen Dillruba has been announced. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey alongside new players Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill.

There will be new seasons of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Kota Factory and Mismatched. In Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Delhi socialites Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha join Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey.

Play Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content, Netflix India, said in a press statement: “2023 was our most successful year, and it has been hugely rewarding to see our members and critics love stories across genres and emotions from India - and around the world. In 2024, we’re taking this thrill to the next level. The biggest names and freshest voices in Indian entertainment are bringing their most special films, series and documentaries to Netflix, and we can’t wait for you to watch them.”