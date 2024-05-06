-
1
Start the week with a film: Why ‘Manjummel Boys’ was a blockbuster
-
2
‘Knowing we’re mortal gives us purpose’: Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan on his new book
-
3
The BJP wants an Opposition-free Gujarat. But some are putting up a fight
-
4
‘We are living in perpetual fear’: Prajwal Revanna video leaks spark panic among women in Hassan
-
5
‘No Muslim can win, now or in the future’: In Assam’s Barpeta, delimitation fears confirmed
-
6
Ramachandra Guha: How Narendra Modi has undermined the practice of science in India
-
7
As parched Bengaluru looks to ‘reduce, recycle, recharge’, other Indian cities should take note
-
8
In Amit Shah’s Gandhinagar, three Lok Sabha candidates allege they faced pressure to withdraw
-
9
‘Panic Sunday’: The day in 1857 when Wajid Ali Shah was arrested on charges of conspiracy
-
10
BJP Karnataka’s online video sparks outrage for ‘demonising Muslims’