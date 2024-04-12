-
1
Elections are India's greatest festival – so why is this one so dull?
-
2
Harsh Mander: Congress manifesto is not perfect – but kindles some hope
-
3
View from the Margins: A Lepcha activist describes the destructive development in Sikkim
-
4
Pre-poll survey finds support for religious pluralism, decreasing trust in Election Commission
-
5
International Booker Prize 2024: Read the opening passages of the six shortlisted novels
-
6
By Paulo Coelho: A new book of parables on faith, self-reflection, and transformation
-
7
Unexceptional kindness against the odds: A story for Eid
-
8
A brief history of Patanjali’s dangerous claims
-
9
JCB Prize for Literature announces its 2024 jury, to be chaired by author-translator Jerry Pinto
-
10
House in disorder: Chaos at Indian Olympic Association casts shadow over Paris 2024 preparations