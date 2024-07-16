Reading
-
1
Social media buzz: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding sparks a fusillade of memes and cartoons
-
2
How hydropower projects in Himachal sold dubious carbon credits
-
3
Does running for the same distance as walking consume more energy?
-
4
How the Supreme Court hemmed in ED’s power to arrest through the Kejriwal bail order
-
5
‘Holiday for ED, CBI’, ‘jobs?’: How social media reacted to ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ annoucement
-
6
‘We are Razakars’: In Bangladesh, youth protesting a quota for jobs openly call Hasina an ‘autocrat’
-
7
This illustrated book of history animates the lives and times of Mughal emperors
-
8
A therapist shows with real-life examples how being bullied in schools can lead to sexual shame
-
9
Janice Pariat writes about her food adventures as a student in Delhi and later, in London
-
10
How the friendship between two women changed the way classical music is taught and staged in Delhi