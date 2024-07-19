Reading
-
1
From the memoir: Annabel Mehta, Sachin Tendulkar’s mother-in-law, recalls her childhood in England
-
2
‘Bad Newz’ review: Vicky Kaushal shines in comedy about twins fathered by different men
-
3
Why did Zoho start a school for ‘contextual knowledge’? And whom is it for?
-
4
How the government is masking the true scale of job losses in India’s informal sector
-
5
Kanwar yatra food directive is unconstitutional – and the police know this
-
6
Does running for the same distance as walking consume more energy?
-
7
How the friendship between two women changed the way classical music is taught and staged in Delhi
-
8
Assam: Hmar groups seek probe into deaths of 3 alleged militants, say they were ‘village volunteers’
-
9
‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ review: Show about sex work is proud to be loud
-
10
No longer larger than life: Tamil Nadu’s star politicians and its voters – what has changed?